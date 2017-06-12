Pages Navigation Menu

Opadokun, Yoruba leaders knew who killed MKO Abiola – Al-Mustapha

Posted on Jun 12, 2017

Major Hamza Al- Mustapha, a former Chief Security Officer (CSO) to late Head of State, Gen. Sani Abacha, on Monday said some Yoruba leaders led by Chief Ayo Opadokun knew those that killed the presumed winner of the June 12, 1993 presidential election, Chief M.K.O. Abiola. Mustapha was speaking with newsmen in Kaduna on Monday, […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

