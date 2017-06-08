OPINION MATTERS ON BIAFRA: Igbo Is Preparing For 2nd Surrender To Nigeria Nation – Oladeebo From Uyo Speaks

With treat issue by Northern youth to igbo to vacate the North, we received several information stated that there are serious consultation about the treat through out federation and in particularly in the east!

It revealed those who concern with the treat, think when it started it will extend through out Nigeria and beyond and the well meaning igbo will pay the price, so they can no longer wait for this to happen, they said it’s better to die in the hand of kanu and ipob than to face the wrath of Nigeria nation, so they conclude to call kanu to order or have face off!

On the other hand the kanu and ipob were there beaten chest that nothing will happen, but is kanu and ipob prepare for any exodus of igbo from Nigeria? some query! What is certain now is that thing is not all that smoth between who want to defend their interest and kanu ipob who leading igbo fight to have biafra!

igbo now in real dilema of what to do! biafra or igbo interest nation wide!

By Oladeebo from Uyo.

