Opinion: To Solve This Whole Problems Igbos Should Pack And Vacate Nigeria And Go Straight To Israel! – Oladebo

As far as all bullets had been shot and the target is not hit! The last step left for igbo is to just pack and go to Israel. As a real Jew, the history of Jew since the beginning of world is never different anywhere they found themselves, it’s all about marginalization, genocide, pogrom and holocaust! I thing igbo mustn’t allow to be draw back to another century before return to the land of promise.

I think igbo had already prepared for this in advance by their leader Nnamdi kanu, all of them had claimed and earn their Jew status and they have drop Christianity for Judaism, so no big deal in that.

In the law of returnee of Israel igbo had met the requirement!

Igbo, we love you but Israel love you much!

Bye bye

