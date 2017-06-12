‘Opportunities for data centre growth enormous’

The opportunities for data centre growth are enormous given the upsurge in the use of Information and Communications Technology (ICT) services and mobile broadband, the General Manager of MainOne, West Africa’s premier connectivity and data centre solutions company, Mr. Gbenga Adegbiji, has said.

He also said migration towards a digital economy with Internet underpinning a lot of services across the West African region, better adoption of e-Governance, e-Health and e-Commerce initiatives and businesses looking to host their growing digital information locally are opportunities waiting to be tapped.

Adegbiji spoke on the sideline of the Data Centre Africa Summit taking place at the DataCloud Europe 2017 conference in Monaco.

During the event, his company’s Chief Executive Officer, Ms. Funke Opeke, was nominated as one of 50 top influencers transforming the data centre and cloud landscape in Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA).

The MainOne General Manager said the company was anticipating the growing demand and has started building its second Tier III+ data centre in Sagamu, a blooming industrial cluster in Ogun State.

Adegbiji also highlighted MainOne’s efforts at improving transit traffic in Nigeria with its partnership with the Internet Exchange Point of Nigeria (IXPN) and its new interconnection service OpenConnect.

The OpenConnect facilitates increased interconnection, collaboration and peering for telecom operators, Internet Service Providers (ISPs) and content providers within MainOne’s data centre.

According to Adegbiji, this service would enhance local Internet performance, lower costs and minimise traffic bottlenecks for Internet traffic in Nigeria.

During the conference, Adegbiji joined an expert panel on the Africa Data Centre Leadership to discuss strategies for achieving improved data centre and cloud penetration across the continent.

The panel started with a review of the challenges of data centres across the continent in comparison to other markets, highlighting low demand as the biggest constraint, due to offshore data hosting of content.

With improved access to Internet services on the continent, leading content providers are finding that the high latency experienced with serving Africa from offshore does not effectively engage the market and have started establishing beachheads for content in data centres on the continent.

In its six years, MainOne has established a reputation as the preferred provider of connectivity and data centre solutions in West Africa. The company owns and operates MDXi Data Centre; the only Tier III certified collocation facility in West Africa with combined PCI DSS, ISO 27001 and 9001 certifications.

The post ‘Opportunities for data centre growth enormous’ appeared first on The Nation Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Nation Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

