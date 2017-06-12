OPS tasks govt on infrastructure deficit

By Bimbola Oyesola

Nigeria’s Organised Private Sector (OPS), across maritime, power, manufacturing, taxation and financial sectors has urged the government to address the economic setback of infrastructure deficit.

The stakeholders who spoke at the Women In Management, Business & Public Service (WIMBIZ) policy dialogue on the Ease of Doing Business in the country said infrastructural strength was a critical need common to the productivity and sustenance of all economic divisions.

They noted that the presidential drive to eliminate constraints plaguing business environment must prioritise investment in productive capital infrastructure.

The Managing Director, Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), Hadiza Bala Usman, who was among the panelists, said the Authority has earmarked funds for the construction of access routes into the ports.

Although out of its purview, she said the body was determined to take holistic measures at improving accessibility and upscale of activities around the ports.

“We have reached certain level of agreement with the Ministry of Power Works and Housing, but as the Ports Authority and have committed funds to the construction of roads. We have competing needs for our resources but access into our ports is very important. First on the list is the Apapa Wharf road which the Nigerian Ports Authority is providing N1.8billion to complement Dangote Group and Flour Mills to fully reconstruct it.

“It is not our responsibility as the NPA, but I think we need to rise above the circumstances and work in partnership and collaboration to be able to deliver on a mandate that is critical,” She said.

Speaking on up scaling business activities with power stability, Managing Director, Rural Electrification Agency, Damilola Ogunbiyi, assured that the agency would deepen connection in most unconnected areas.

According to her, the government has a role in bridging the liquidity gap, and ensuring that all agencies are accountable for their actions.

She said: “We are looking at increasing power supply through sustainable renewable solution.

We are also prioritising agriculture communities because if you give them power, you could see what they will be able to produce.

