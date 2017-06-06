Orezi And Onyeka Onwenu Give Their Opinion On Ladies Shaking Butts In Videos

These days, one can hardly watch a music video without being bothered about the rate of indecency and lewd dances by girls in such videos. It has almost become the order of the day, except for gospel music videos. If the lyrics aren’t talking about ladies shaking and rolling their bums, the video will definitely …

The post Orezi And Onyeka Onwenu Give Their Opinion On Ladies Shaking Butts In Videos appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

