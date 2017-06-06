Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Orezi And Onyeka Onwenu Give Their Opinion On Ladies Shaking Butts In Videos

Posted on Jun 6, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

These days, one can hardly watch a music video without being bothered about the rate of indecency and lewd dances by girls in such videos. It has almost become the order of the day, except for gospel music videos. If the lyrics aren’t talking about ladies shaking and rolling their bums, the video will definitely …

The post Orezi And Onyeka Onwenu Give Their Opinion On Ladies Shaking Butts In Videos appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.