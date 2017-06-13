Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Organisers withdraw from Mayweather charity fight

Posted on Jun 13, 2017 in Boxing, Entertainment | 0 comments

Boxing Champ Floyd Mayweather Some organisers of the planned charity boxing fight involving American champion, Floyd Mayweather, on Tuesday announced their withdrew from the event. The fight tagged: “Floyd Mayweather Charity Boxing Match,’’ was scheduled to hold on June 14, at Transcorp Hilton, Abuja.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.