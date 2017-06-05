Orji Kalu Visits Buhari in London, Says President is Recovering Fast

Former Abia State Governor, Orji Uzor Kalu, yesterday urged Nigerians to desist from spreading falsehood about the health of President Muhammadu Buhari, saying he is fast recuperating.

The Guardian reports that Kalu, just back from a visit to the President in London, said such falsehood about Buhari’s health was inhuman and not in the best interest of the country.The former Abia State governor, who spoke with reporters at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA), Lagos, said Nigerians should rather pray for the President to enable him recover faster and return to his duty-post.

He said he visited London to have a first-hand knowledge of the state of health of Buhari. He said: “I went to Washington DC, United States, to visit some business partners and from there stopped over in London to see the President, who is recovering very fast. I am excited over the state of health of President Buhari despite the hate-messages people were spreading about him.

“I am disappointed with the statement coming from some Nigerians about the health of the President. The messages some Nigerians have been spreading in the social media are unhealthy. I am calling on Nigerians to have a change of heart.”

The former governor said further that it would be wrong to embark on assessment of the duties of the Acting President, whom he said, was carrying out constitutional duties and should continue to do so.

Kalu, who noted that the Buhari-led government had done well in the fight against insurgency and the war against corruption, said: “The government has done well, but there is a lot of suffering in the land. The masses are suffering; going through economic problems. The administration has done well, but must obey the laws of the land by respecting judicial processes. Government must pursue the hardware and software of democracy and that includes the rule of law and respect for the constitution.”

On the recent sit-at-home order by the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Kalu said it was wrong for people to obey such orders because it would affect the economy of the South-East.

He said though the people have a right to agitate, but calls for proper enlightenment on the need to pursue a united country.According to him: “Most people may not understand what the issues are, but with time, they will soon understand.”

There is strength in unity. God did not make a mistake by putting us in one country.”

__________

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2017 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.

The post Orji Kalu Visits Buhari in London, Says President is Recovering Fast appeared first on SIGNAL.

This post was syndicated from SIGNAL. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

