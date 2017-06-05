Orji Uzor Kalu: Expect Buhari before June 11

Former governor of Abia State, Orji Uzor Kalu, who recently joined the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) from from the Progressive Peoples Alliance (PPA) which he founded, has said that President Buhari’s health has improved considerably and Nigerians should expect him in the country by June 11, Vanguard reports. He made this known in an interview […]

The post Orji Uzor Kalu: Expect Buhari before June 11 appeared first on BellaNaija.

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

