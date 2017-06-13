Pages Navigation Menu

Ortom Swears In 23 LG Chairmen – Leadership Newspapers

Ortom Swears In 23 LG Chairmen
Benue State governor,Samuel Ortom, has enjoined the 23 newly elected chairmen in the state to be prudent in handling the finances of the Local Government to enable them execute projects that will have direct impact on the lives of the people. The
