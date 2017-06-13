Ortom Swears In 23 LG Chairmen

BY HEMBADOON ORSAR, makurdi

Benue State governor,Samuel Ortom, has enjoined the 23 newly elected chairmen in the state to be prudent in handling the finances of the Local Government to enable them execute projects that will have direct impact on the lives of the people.

The governor stated this, yesterday in Makurdi during the swearing in ceremony of the council chairmen.

“As all of you may be aware, we are still suffering from the pains of recession, so you should work hard to improve on the Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) profile of your Local Government Councils”he said.

According to Ortom,” as elected leaders, you should shun the temptation to operate as Sole Administrators. You should carry along your deputies and councilors as well as other stakeholders who would help you in the delivery of services in health care, education, agriculture and other areas of need to the local populace.

“ I want to make it clear to all of you that the era of sharing government money with cronies or so-called elders is over. Government money is only for development purposes to positively touch the lives of the majority of the people. Let me restate my pledge that the state government under my watch will not tamper with any money that accrues to the Local Government Councils under any guise.”

The governor also recalled the recent signing into law the Anti-grazing Bill and the heat it has generated.

“ You are aware of the heat the bill generated, therefore, as the chief security officers of your respective Local Government Councils, you have to be alert to ensure that no individual or group of persons under your Council take the laws of the land into their own hands. And as you might have already known, there cannot be progress or development without peace. So, peace building should be your cardinal objective at all times”

The post Ortom Swears In 23 LG Chairmen appeared first on leadership.ng.

This post was syndicated from leadership.ng. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

