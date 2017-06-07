Ortom’s Wheelbarrow: Benue journalist drags Govt to court

AN ABUJA based social activist and media consultant, Prince Yemi Itodo, has concluded arrangements to file a suit of N50m against the Chief Press Secretary to the Deputy Governor, Ede Ogaba Ede, for defamatory posts on social media. It will be recalled that the alleged wheelbarrow scheme of Governor Samuel Ortom elicited much criticism on […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

