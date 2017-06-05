Osanebi dolls out N10 million scholarship to 100 students in Delta

By Festus Ahon

ASABA-THE Deputy Speaker of the Delta State House of Assembly, Rt Hon Friday Osanebi has awarded another round of Scholarship worth N10 Million under his Friday Osanebi Foundation, FOF, with a promise not to derail in the yearly exercise.

The joy of the awardees who came into Asaba from far and near to received the cheque of the scholarship fund valued N100,000 each and their parents knew no bounds.

The 100 students drawn from the nine local government areas in Delta North Senatorial district of the state were enlisted last year as beneficiaries of the Friday Osanebi Foundation’s Annual Educational Fund at the launch of the program after a rigorous examination organized by the foundation.

The beneficiaries cut across post primary and tertiary institutions in the country and they would on annual basis receive N100, 000 each so long as they maintain a good academic standards in their various institutions.

Speaking at the presentation of the N10 million worth scholarship which is second in the series, Osanebi, said “my indulgence in scholarship and philanthropic gestures was born out of my long passion and desire to touch lives in line with biblical teachings that a giver never lacks. So long as God continue to bless him, my commitment for the care of the needy will never cease.”

Promising to follow up the beneficiaries of the scholarship until they were gainfully employed after their graduations, he said; “I charge you the lucky beneficiaries to return to your various schools with a renewed vigor to brake new grounds and achieve excellence in academic pursuits, as your academic excellence will spur me to extend the program to increase the number of beneficiaries.

“My background made me to understands what it mean for someone to be without money, especially a brilliant child with lots of dreams but no fund to actualize such dreams”, calling on youths to shun cultism. He added that ” available indices confirmed that no youth involved in cultism ever lived beyond 45 years.

Osanabi who spoke further, commended the State Governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa for his commitment to the prosperity of Deltans especially youth and called on well meaning Deltans to join hands with the foundation in order to reach out to more people.

In their seperate remarks, Chairman, PDP, Delta North, Mr Moses Iduh and the Special Assistant to the Governor on students affairs, Mr Jerry Ehiwario commended Rt Hon Osanebi for the scholarships, stressing that the scheme was born out of the need to ensure a better Delta State.

They commended the foundation for the good work in keeping students in school by providing financial enablement and urged Rt Hon Osanebi to continue in the feat and prayed that God would continually bless him.

The Administration Secretary of the foundation, Mr Obinne Agbanashi said one of the core mandate of the foundation was to raise academic giants in Delta state, saying that from the beneficiaries academic reports, the basic objective of the scheme was being realized.

The post Osanebi dolls out N10 million scholarship to 100 students in Delta appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

