Osasuna Sack Manager Petar Vasiljevic Following Relegation From La Liga

Osasuna have sacked coach Petar Vasiljevic following his failure to keep the club in La Liga.

The 46-year-old Serbian took up the reins in January, replacing Joaquin Caparros, but could only guide the Pamplona outfit to a 19th-place finish.

“Club Atletico Osasuna has decided to dispense with the services of Petar Vasiljevic, who in the season that has just concluded occupied the positions of sporting director and coach,” a statement read.

It added, to Vasiljevic: “The club thanks you for your work and wishes you the best of luck in your future professional challenges.”

The post Osasuna Sack Manager Petar Vasiljevic Following Relegation From La Liga appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

