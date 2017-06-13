Oshiomhole attacks Jonathan, reveals why he withdrew support for ex-president – NAIJ.COM
Oshiomhole attacks Jonathan, reveals why he withdrew support for ex-president
Former governor of Edo State, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, has said he withdrew his support for former President Goodluck Jonathan because he believed that a Jonathan second term would have ruined the country. Premium Times reports that before the …
Oshiomhole attacks Jonathan, says ex-President had zero competence
Oshiomhole: Jonathan was not competent enough to continue as president
