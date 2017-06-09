Pages Navigation Menu

Oshiomhole Celebrates Victory With Obaseki Over Winning At Court Of Appeal (Photos)

Posted on Jun 9, 2017 in Politics

There was mass celebration in Benin City today following the victory of Governor Godwin Obaseki at the Court of Appeal.Obaseki all the way!

