Oshiomhole Talks With Two Sides of His Mouth – PDP

Reacting to comments by former Governor of Edo State in which he said Nigeria would have been endangered if former President Goodluck Jonathan had been allowed to continue, the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has asked Nigerians to ignore the former governor of Edo State.

It said the ex-governor talked without reservation, adding that the former labour leader had spoken on issues that it claimed were false in the past.

Dayo Adeyeye, the spokesperson for the National Caretaker Committee of the party under the leadership of Senator Ahmed Makarfi, alleged that Oshiomhole had once claimed $6bn was seen in an account of a former government official who served in the Jonathan administration.

He said, “Oshiomhole is known for making unguarded statements and therefore, not worthy of our response.

“But it is better to ask him, why is the APC, which he is praising now, dominated by more than 75 per cent of our members?

“They have won and taken over. But is that why they took the economy into recession? Would Jonathan have done that? The answer is no.

“For more than two years after they assumed the leadership of the country, they have no plan and have no direction. Is that a government?

“Oshiomhole is not a person to be taken seriously. He talks with the two sides of his mouth. So, Nigerians must ignore him.”

__________

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2017 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.

The post Oshiomhole Talks With Two Sides of His Mouth – PDP appeared first on SIGNAL.

This post was syndicated from SIGNAL. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

