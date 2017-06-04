Oshodi clash: Taskforce arrests warring members of NURTW, RTEAN, dispel ‘Bomb scare alert

.Assures residents of safety of lives and property

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Following violent clash between members of the National Union of Road Transport Workers, NURTW, and Road Transport Employers Association of Nigeria, RTEAN, Lagos State Government in Oshodi area, Lagos State Government has assured residents of safety of lives and properties even as it urged them to go about their normal business.

Chairman of the Lagos State Task Force, Superintendent of Police, SP, Olayinka Egbeyemi, who gave the assurance, added that different warring factional leaders of NURTW, and RTEAN and their supporters who were trying to cause trouble around Oshodi area have been arrested and were presently with the Lagos State Commissioner of Police Mr. Fatai Owoseni for interrogations.

Egbeyemi said security team including taskforce and other security agencies have been strategically deployed to the area, such as: Mafoluku, Shogunle, Sadiku, Ladipo and the entire Oshodi area of the State in order to ensure peace and security of lives and properties.

The taskforce boss therefore, urged members of the public to ignore misinformation about ‘Bomb scare’ and ‘Security Alert’ around Shogunle and Oshodi trending on various social media thereby, creating unnecessary fear among traders and residents of the area.

He warned miscreants and hoodlums to desist from causing chaos around Oshodi and the entire parts of the state as anyone arrested would be immediately charge to court for prosecution.

Egbeyemi, who commended Governor Akinwunmi Ambode for providing security agencies across the State with modernised equipment however, called on members of the public to immediately report any unlawful activities of notorious miscreants and hoodlums to appropriate security agencies through ‘112’ and ‘767’ which is a Toll-free.

