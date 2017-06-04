Oshodi Crisis: LASG assures residents of safety of lives and properties

The Lagos State Government on Sunday assured residents of the state that it would continue to protect their lives and properties.

The Chairman, Lagos State Task Force, SP Olayinka Egbeyemi, gave the promise in a statement through its Public Affairs Officer, Mr Adebayo Taofeek following the recent crises in Oshodi axis and its environ.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the crises at Oshodi erupted after the death of Rasaq Bello, popularly known as Hamburger, which resulted into the attack of innocent citizens.

Bello, a prominent member of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), was allegedly shot dead in Shogunle area of Lagos State during the local council primaries of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The state government assured innocent members of the public that it would continue to protect their lives and properties; including those living in and around Mafoluku, Shogunle, Sadiku, Ladipo and the entire Oshodi area of the State.

Egbeyemi said that the factional leaders of NURTW and RTEAN and their supporters causing troubles around the area had been arrested.

He said they were being interrogated by the Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Mr. Fatai Owoseni, in his office at present.

Egbeyemi also said that men and officials of both the Task Force and other security agencies had been strategically positioned in the area to monitor the activities of NURTW and RTEAN members around Oshodi area.

Egbeyemi advised the public to ignore misinformation about ‘Bomb Explosion’ around Shogunle and Oshodi ,which he said had been creating fear amongst traders and residents.

He warned miscreants and hoodlums to desist from causing chaos around Oshodi and in the state, adding that anyone arrested would be charged to court for prosecution.

Egbeyemi , however, appealed to the public to report any unlawful activities of notorious miscreants and hoodlums to the appropriate security agencies by dialing Toll-free lines ‘112’ and ‘767’.(NAN)

