Oshodi: Lagos arrests warring NURTW, RTEAN factional leaders

By Bose Adelaja

Lagos—The Lagos State government yesterday, said, it has arrested the different warring factional leaders of the National Union of Road Transport Workers, NURTW, and Road Transport Employers Association of Nigeria, RTEAN, allegedly fomenting trouble around Oshodi and its environs in the past few days.

The crises at Oshodi erupted after the death of Rasaq Bello, popularly known as Hamburger, which resulted into the attack on innocent citizens.

Bello, a prominent member of NURTW, was allegedly shot dead in Shogunle area of Lagos State during the local council primaries of the All Progressives Congress, APC.

The death has been generating fear in the area as area boys have seized the occasion to attack innocent members of the public.

The Chairman Lagos State Task Force, Superintendent of Police, Olayinka Egbeyemi, who disclosed the arrest in a statement, assured i members of the public of safety of lives and properties around Mafoluku, Shogunle, Sadiku, Ladipo and the entire Oshodi area of the State.

He said the suspects include one ‘Taloo’ ‘Alayoo’ and ‘Ijee’ currently being interrogated by the Lagos State Commissioner of Police Mr. Fatai Owoseni.

Egbeyemi said the Unions’ activities across the entire Oshodi area is presently under the checks and control of Lagos State Task Force and other security agencies who were strategically positioned for the maintenance of peace and orderliness.

The Chairman urged members of the public to ignore misinformation about ‘Bomb Explosion’ and ‘Security Alert’ around Shogunle and Oshodi trending on various social media.

He warned miscreants and hoodlums to desist from causing chaos around Oshodi and the entire parts of the state as anyone arrested would be immediately charged to court for prosecution.

The Chairman, who commended Governor Akinwunmi Ambode for providing security agencies across the state with modern equipment however called on members of the public to immediately report any unlawful activities of miscreants and hoodlums to appropriate security agencies.

