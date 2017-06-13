Pages Navigation Menu

Osinbajo accuses political actors of increasing agitations

Posted on Jun 13, 2017 in News | 0 comments

ACTING President Yemi Osinbajo has blamed the increasing cases of agitations across the country on the failure of the political actors to deliver on the basic needs of the people, forcing them to seek succour in their respective tribal groups. He said most of the agitations in the country centred around failure of the state […]

