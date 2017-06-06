Osinbajo Seeks Senate Approval For $1.5bn Loan – Leadership Newspapers
Osinbajo Seeks Senate Approval For $1.5bn Loan
Acting President Yemi Osinbajo has written to the Senate seeking an approval of foreign loan of $1.5 billion for some states that are ostensibly in distress. The letter addressed to the Senate titled, 'Re-Federal Executive Council approval of the 2016 …
