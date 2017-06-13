Osinbajo Appoints Chairman, Members Code of Conduct Bureau

By Jonathan Nda- Isaiah

The Acting President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo has approved the appointment of the following as Chairman and Members of the Code of Conduct Bureau.

This is contained In a statement issued by the Assistant Director (Press)Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Mohammed T. K. Nakorji.

He said “They are: Dr. Muhammad Isah – Chairman, Jigawa (North-West Zone) Murtala Kankia – Member, Katsina (North-West Zone),Emmanuel E. Attah – Member, Rivers (South-South Zone).

Others are ; Danjuma Sado -Member, Edo (South-South Zone),Ubolo I. Okpanachi -Member, Kogi (North-Central Zone),Ken Madaki Alkali -Member, Nasarawa (North-Central Zone),Prof. S. F. Ogundare – Member, Oyo (South-West Zone),Hon. Ganiyu Hamzat – Member, Ogun (South-West Zone),Sa’ad A. Abubakar – Member, Gombe (North-East Zone),Dr. Vincent Nwanli – Member, Ebonyi (South-East Zone).‎

He said the appointment, which is for the first term of five years, is subject to confirmation by the Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

