Osinbajo appoints Ismaeel Ahmed as Buhari’s aide on Social Investment Programmes

The Acting President, Yemi Osinbajo has approved the appointment of Barrister Ismaeel Ahmed as the Senior Special Adviser to President Muhammadu Buhari on Social Investment Programmes, SIP. Ahmed’s approval was disclosed by the Personal Assistant to Buhari on New Media, Engagement Unit, Bashir Ahmed via his social media on Monday. He wrote, “Acting President, Prof […]

Osinbajo appoints Ismaeel Ahmed as Buhari’s aide on Social Investment Programmes

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

