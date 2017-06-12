Osinbajo approves news board for Code of Conduct Bureau – Vanguard
Vanguard
Osinbajo approves news board for Code of Conduct Bureau
ABUJA – The Acting President, Yemi Osinbajo, has approved a new board for the Code of Conduct Bureau CCB, naming Dr. Muhammad Isah from Jigawa state (North West) as its Chairman. Acting President Yemi Osinbajo;. The announcement was …
