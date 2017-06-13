Pages Navigation Menu

Osinbajo approves release of cash for Super Eagles

Posted on Jun 13, 2017

Nigeria’s Acting President, Yemi Osinbajo, has approved the release of cash to the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), following a meeting with top officials from the Glass House last week. The money is to be used to offset bills, as the Super Eagles prepare to take on African champions Cameroon, in a crucial 208 World Cup […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

