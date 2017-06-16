Osinbajo clashes with Senate, Reps over 2017 Budget

The Senate has made it clear that it would not concede its constitutional powers to the executive arm of government. Their stance came on a day Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, also said the House would not serve as a rubber stamp to the executive arm. Both arms of the National Assembly […]

Osinbajo clashes with Senate, Reps over 2017 Budget

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

