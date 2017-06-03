Osinbajo commends SON on ease of doing business

The Acting President, Yemi Osinbajo has commended the efforts of Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON) for promoting the Federal Government’s initiative on the “Ease of doing Business”.

Osinbajo gave the commendation in a statement issued by Mr Bola Fashina, the Head of Public Relations of SON in Abuja on Saturday.

The acting president spoke at the recent Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Clinic held in Calabar on Friday.

Osinbajo said: “I know this is a new SON ready to go, a business facilitator and not one that hinders business”.

President Muhammadu Buhari recently established the Presidential Enabling Business Environment Council, PBEC.

The aim is to review and address all encumbrances in the “Ease of Doing Business’’ which includes movement of people and goods in and out of the country, transparency in government, regulations, and registering business among others.

Fashina said the Director-General of SON, Mr Osita Aboloma, who also spoke at the event, said the organisation was saddled with the responsibility of providing relevant Nigerian Industrial standards as benchmark for quality of products and services offered in Nigeria.

Aboloma, represented by Mr Don Pedro, the Coordinator of SON in Cross River, said that other mandates include the promotion of quality assurance, accurate testing and measurement regimes for trade and commerce to thrive in Nigeria.

“Great emphasis is placed on the grooming of budding Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises, using the instrument of standardisation.

“This is to support the industrialisation efforts of the government as well as promote consumer safety,’’ Aboloma said.

The post Osinbajo commends SON on ease of doing business appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

