Osinbajo Condemns London Terrorist Attack

By Jonathan Nda-isaiah, Abuja

The federal government yesterday condemned the deadly terrorist attacks on Central London Bridge and the Borough market in “the strongest terms” and voiced its deep condolence to the relatives and victims of the attack.

Acting President Yemi Osinbajo strongly condemned the sickening atrocity perpetrated by a misguided and cowardly group of terrorists who attacked innocent persons in the London Bridge area on Saturday night.

In a statement by his spokesman Laolu Akande , Osinbajo stated that Nigeria stands with the government and people of the United Kingdom and “extend our condolences to the families of the victims.

The acting president noted that the latest attack in the U.K. reinforces the need for the global community to act with greater vigour to overcome the extremist ideologies which underpin terrorism.

Also, the Foreign Affairs Ministry in a statement by its Spokesperson, Dr Clement Aduku, said: “the government and people of Nigeria stand with the government and people of Great Britain in the face of continued terrorist attacks on innocent victims.

“Our thoughts, sympathy and prayers are with those affected in these latest multiple terrorist attacks and their families,” the ministry stated.

According to reports that assailants drove a van into pedestrians at high speed on London Bridge on Saturday night before stabbing revellers on nearby streets.

Police said armed officers shot dead all three attackers within minutes of receiving reports of the terrorist attack unfolding in central London.

The three men were wearing suicide bomb vests that were later confirmed to be fakes.

Cressida Dick, the Metropolitan police commissioner, said on Sunday morning the incident was under control. “We believe there were three attackers and we believe they are dead,” she said.

Police also confirmed the arrest of 12 people in the Barking district of east London in connection with the attack and raids were continuing there.

The post Osinbajo Condemns London Terrorist Attack appeared first on leadership.ng.

This post was syndicated from leadership.ng. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

