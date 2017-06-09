Osinbajo defies terrorists attack, launches fg food intervention scheme in Maiduguri

By Ndahi Marama

MAIDUGURI—A few hours after Boko Haram attacked Maiduguri, the Borno State capital, Acting President, Yemi Osinbajo, yesterday defied the threat of the insurgents to flag-off the Federal Government’s Emergency Food Intervention programme in the North East.

While flagging off the food distribution at Bakassi Camp Maiduguri, Osinbanjo said the Federal Government would not be intimidated by the attacks of the remnants of Boko Haram.

According to him, government is determined to ensure that the Internally Displaced Persons, IDPs, return to their various communities and pick up the pieces of their lives.

He said ‘’the food distribution is going to be a quarter programme, by adopting door-to-door distribution in order to dignify our people.”

He said the Federal Government would also use a voucher system in catering for the IDPs, adding that it would also serve as data base for future resettlement process.

Osinbajo noted that the the grains, which mainly consist of sorghums, rice, maize and soya beans, were locally produced by the Nigerian farmers, in line with President Buhari‘s policy of “Eat what we produce, Produce what we Eat.”

Speaking on the occasion, Borno State governor, Kashim Shettima, said the visit of the Acting President was a psychological warfare, indicating that the government would not be intimidated by pockets of Boko Haram terrorists attack.

The governor thanked the Federal Government for the intervention and assured that the state government would continue to work closely with the Federal Government and other international donors in the process of reconstruction, rehabilitation and resettlement.

Earlier, the Director General of National Emergency Management Agency, NEMA, Engr. Mustapha Maihaja, said the intervention would change the perception of the nation in the eyes of global communities.

He said NEMA was ready to partner with state, local and international humanitarian organizations in bettering the lives and welfare of victims of Boko Haram insurgents, especially the IDPs.

Maihaja said his agency would do everything possible to ensure the implementation of the Federal Government food intervention programme.

