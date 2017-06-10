Osinbajo discusses modular refining with chemical engineers

By Soni Daniel, Northern Region Editor

Desirous of making a success of modular refining in Nigeria, Nigeria’s Acting President, Prof Yemi Osinbajo, yesterday, tabled the proposal before a team of Nigerian Society of Chemical Engineers, NSCE, with a view to getting its inputs into translating the dream to reality.

While presenting the proposal, Osinbajo drew the attention of the chemical engineers to the fact that Nigeria has the capacity to achieve anything if the people put their minds and ingenuity into it, and asked the society to come forward with its suggestions on the matter.

The Acting president said, “The experience and expertise we need to do anything is here in our country.

“It is evident that Nigerians have the knowledge, expertise and experience in virtually all areas of human endeavour to do anything required in the development of the country.

He said the FG would be guided by the insight provided by the delegation from the Society of Chemical Engineers that included university professors and former chief executives of NNPC firms and refineries.

Members of the delegation of the Nigerian Society of Chemical Engineers led by its President, Prof. Sam Adefila, included the Vice President, Engr. Onochie Anyaoku, Past presidents: Prof. Ayo Ogunye, Dr John Erinne, Engr Jide Soyode, and Engr. Alex Ogedegbe. Others are Engr. Tony Ogbuigwe and Engr. Samuel Bosoro, Executive Secretary of the society

Also today, the Acting President met with the Special Envoy from the Egyptian President Abd El-Fattah El-Sisi, Ms. Moushira Khattab, who is vying for the position of Director-General of the United Nations Educational, Scientific & Cultural Organisation, UNESCO.

He said while receiving the envoy that it was important that African countries remain united so that the continent would take its place in the international community as it stands to benefit the must that way.

On the UNESCO election Special Envoy Khattab said that the African Union has pledged to support her candidacy in the forthcoming UNESCO election. She therefore requested Nigeria’s support, considering, according to her, the important role of Nigeria “and the great respect that you enjoy in Africa and globally.”

Acting President Osinbajo then assured the Special Envoy that Nigeria would explore and consider the matter. He thanked the envoy for the visit and extended President Muhammadu Buhari’s friendly greetings to his Egyptian counterpart.

Special Envoy Khattab also conveyed the greetings and best wishes of the Egyptian President to President Buhari, for speedy recovery and safe return to Nigeria.

