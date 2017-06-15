Osinbajo, Emir Sanusi hold private meeting

Acting President, Yemi Osinbajo and the Emir of Kano, Muhammad Sanusi II, on Thursday met behind closed-doors at the Presidential Villa in Abuja. The emir arrived at Aso Rock villa at about 2:40pm. The meeting lasted till 4:50 p.m. No official reason was given. The emir also declined make comments when State House Correspondents approached […]

