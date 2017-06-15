Pages Navigation Menu

Osinbajo, Emir Sanusi hold private meeting

Posted on Jun 15, 2017

Acting President, Yemi Osinbajo and the Emir of Kano, Muhammad Sanusi II, on Thursday met behind closed-doors at the Presidential Villa in Abuja. The emir arrived at Aso Rock villa at about 2:40pm. The meeting lasted till 4:50 p.m. No official reason was given. The emir also declined make comments when State House Correspondents approached […]

