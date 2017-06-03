Osinbajo hails SON’s impact on FG’s ease of doing business strides

Acting President Yemi Osinbajo has hailed the impact of the Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON) at the recently concluded Micro-Small and Medium Enterprises Clinic held in Calabar, Cross River State.

Speaking at a visit to the SON exhibition stand at the occasion held at the International Conference Centre, Calabar, Osinbajo acknowledged the recent efforts of the organisation in promoting the Federal Government’s initiative on the ease of doing business in Nigeria.

“I know this is a new SON, ready to go, a business facilitator and not one that hinders business,” the acting President was quoted in a statement issued by SON at the weekend.

The acting President was accompanied to the SON stand by the Governor of Cross Rivers State, Ben Ayade, among other dignitaries at the clinic. A host of SON officials led by the regional coordinator for South South, Papaye Don-Pedro, received them.

Speaking with participants at the clinic on behalf of the director-general, Osita Aboloma, earlier, Don-Pedro enumerated the mandate of SON as including the provision of relevant Nigerian industrial standards as the benchmark for quality of products and services offered in Nigeria.

According to Don-Pedro, SON mandate also includes the promotion of a quality assurance, accurate testing and measurement regimes for trade and commerce to thrive in Nigeria.

Great emphasis is placed on the grooming of budding Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises using the instrument of standardisation, he said. This, he said, supports the industrialisation efforts of the government as well as promotes consumer safety.

The SON regional coordinator reaffirmed the commitment of SON to improving life through standards, and enjoined all stakeholders to join hands with SON in the fight against the menace of substandard products in the interest of the nation’s economy and the well being of its citizens.

Among other dignitaries that visited the SON exhibition stand were the deputy governor of Cross River State, Ivara Esu, special adviser to the President on Economic Matters, Oluyemi Dipeolu, and special assistant to the acting President on MSMEs, Tola Johnson.

HARRISON EDEH, ABUJA

