Osinbajo has taken a risk by signing 2017 Budget – Jibrin

Suspended member of the House of Representatives, Abdulmumin Jibrin, has said Acting President Yemi Osinbajo, took a risk by signing the 2017 Budget. In a statement released on Monday, Jibrin described Osinbajo’s action as the “most generous concession in budget negotiation by a president since 1999”. The lawmaker recalled that last year, President Muhammadu Buhari […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

