Osinbajo hits NASS for new injections to 2017 budget

Acting President Yemi Osinbajo on Tuesday took at swipe at the National Assembly for over stepping their boundaries in the handling of the just concluded 2017 budgetary process.

Osinbajo who spoke at the Flagg-off of the Planning of the 2018 budget, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, said what was sent to the National Assembly as an appropriation bill by remained a property of the Executive and the legislature was free to allocate funds and possibly amend the bill but not to introduce entirely new items into it.

The acting President also regretted the delay in the passage of the 2017 budget, despite assurances from the National Assembly, however noting that there was less open rancour in the consideration of the 2017 appropriation bill.

“This last budget the President presented it last December. Despite the assurances that it will be passed in by February, it was not until May.

“As it turned out, we were quite disappointed that it spent a bit of time before it was approved.

“And thereafter, we had to go into negotiations with the National Assembly in order to get it right.”

“Now there are two broad issues about who can do what. The first report is about who can do what.

“When you present budget to the National Assembly it is presented as a bill, an appropriation bill.

“And secondly, do not introduce entirely new projects and all of that or modify projects.

“This is something that we experienced this last year and again. “It now leaves the question about who is supposed to do what.”

He however noted that understanding has been reached with the lawmakers to fund the projects removed by them from the appropriation bill through virement.

This time, the executive will carry the legislature along from the beginning of the process till is submitted, Osinbajo said.

He also warned that that the newly signed Executive Orders would be strictly monitored especially in relation to the 2017 budget .

Acting President Osinbajo on Monday, signed the 2017 Budget, christened “Budget of Economic Recovery and Growth,” which he said reflected government’s commitment to ensure strong linkage between the medium-term Economic Recovery and Growth Plan (ERGP).

He also disclosed that as part of agreement to put the assent to the bill, the executive will return to the legislature for an upward review by way of virement following the many new projects inserted.

Elizabeth Archibong

The post Osinbajo hits NASS for new injections to 2017 budget appeared first on BusinessDay : News you can trust.

This post was syndicated from BusinessDay : News you can trust. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

