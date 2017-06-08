Osinbajo in Maiduguri hours after Boko Haram attack

The Acting President, Yemi Osinbajo is currently in Maiduguri, the Borno state capital, for an official state visit. Osinbajo, who arrived the state, hours after Boko Haram insurgents attacked some towns in Maiduguri, the state capital is expected to launch the special intervention relief plan for Internally Displaced Persons, IDPs. The terrorist group had in […]

