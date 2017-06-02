Osinbajo Lauded Over Visit To Garki Market

By ABAH ADAH,

Traders of Garki Model Market have expressed gratitude to the Acting President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, for his recent unscheduled visit to the market, saying it has brought hope their way.

Speaking to LEADERSHIP in his office yesterday in the market, the chairman, Garki Model Market Association (GAMMA), Chief Friday Ozochi, described the visit as a very significant and historic one as it was the first ever visit paid the market by any president since the current democratic journey began.

“We the entire members of this market appreciate and are grateful to the acting president for the visit even as we urge him to remember to look into our challenges.

“He has given hope to traders in the country as a proof that this government of President Muhammadu Buhari is ready to work with the masses,” he said.

He noted that his members stand to benefit a lot from the visit, saying “When he came, he had the opportunity of speaking with the traders one on one and found out that the traders are suffering so he set up a committee of stakeholders instantly to be headed by his S. A. on Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs), Tola Johnson, with a mandate to look into the challenges on ground and report back to him.

