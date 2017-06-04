Osinbajo lunches MSME clinics for viable Enterprise in Cross River

As the economy continues to grapple with the effect of low oil prices, the Acting President Yemi Osinbajo over the weekend lunched the National Micro, Small and Medium Enterprise clinic (MSME) in Calabar the Cross River State capital The clinics was first lunched by the office of the Vice President on 7th October 2016 during the SME/MSME event.

Osinbajo said the MSME clinics will take government stakeholders around the country to know issues facing them and how quickly they can be solved. He directed that the clinic dig deep and come out with engagement and solution that will stimulate the economy.

The Acting President who lunched the MSME clinic at the Calabar International Convention Centre during a Town Hall Meeting with various stakeholders in continuation of peace initiative in the Niger Delta region.

According to Osinbajo, “the essence of the clinics is to help businesses to succeed there is so much creativity in this country, this country has some of the best entrepreneurs anywhere in the World , you are the live wire of any nation, what you are doing is what make a country tick”.

He pledges the Federal Government total commitment and support to the fulfillment of Governor Ben Ayade 260km super highway project and the Bakassi Deep Seaport embark upon by his administration.

He said: “There is no point building a one kilometer road project, yours is visionary and ambitious project, we will make sure that it is all fulfilled , I think you have set a standard that other states should emulate, your garment factory is wonderful , your new solar technology is also commendable.”

The Acting President also assured the people of the state that the Federal Government will do everything within its power to ensure that the displaced people of Bakassi are rehabilitated and Nigerians living in Ikang are adequately protected.

The one day official visit which coincided with the 50th anniversary of the creation of Cross River State from the then South-Eastern State saw Osinbajo commissioning the garment factory, Mono-rail project initiated by governor Donald Duke, and Imoke, a courtesy call on the Obong of Calabar who conferred a chieftaincy title on the Acting President and later a state banquet hosted by Governor Ben Ayade.

MIKE ABANG, Calabar

The post Osinbajo lunches MSME clinics for viable Enterprise in Cross River appeared first on BusinessDay : News you can trust.

This post was syndicated from BusinessDay : News you can trust. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

