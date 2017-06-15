Osinbajo meets Emir of Kano in closed-door

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA – ACTING President Yemi Osinbajo Thursday met behind closed-doors with the Emir of Kano, Muhammad Sanusi II, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The Emir arrived Osinbajo’s office at exactly 2:40pm and the meeting lasted until 4:50 p.m when the emir came out from the Acting President’s office with few of his palace aides that accompanied him.

The emir however declined to comment when State House Correspondents approached him to know his mission at the Villa as he proceeded to exchange pleasantries with some presidential aides and workers in the Vice Presidential wing of the State House.

No official communication from the Presidency to explain the visit at press time, it was gathered that the visit may not be unconnected with the ongoing consultations of prominent Nigerians on the recent quit notice given to Ndigbo in the 19 Northern States to vacate the region before 1st October this year.

‎

Recall that Prof. Osinbajo began series of meetings with stakeholders with Leaders of thought from the Northern States of Nigeria on Tuesday, that of the Ohaneze Ndigbo and Igbo leaders on Wednesday and is expected to meet South East traditional rulers today.

He will also meet with northern traditional rulers next Monday as well as governors of the 36 states of the federation on a date to be arranged by the authorities and a finale with all stakeholders on Thursday 22nd June.

