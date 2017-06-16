Osinbajo Meets Emir Of Kano, Sanusi II, Behind Closed Doors

By Jonathan Nda-Isaiah, Abuja

Acting President Yemi Osinbajo yesterday met behind closed doors with the Emir of Kano, Sanusi Lamido Sanusi II, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

When he came out of the meeting which took place at the Vice-President’s office lasted for over two hours, the royal father refused to disclose the purpose of his visit.

But LEADERSHIP learnt that the Emir was in Aso Rock to thank the acting president for wading into his crisis with the Kano State House of Assembly over alleged misappropriation of funds and other infractions levelled against him.

The House had suspended the probe of Sanusi II, following a letter by the state governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, which was read by the speaker, Kabiru Rirum, on the floor of the House.

In the letter, Ganduje said he was calling for the suspension of the investigation as a result of interventions by highly-placed personalities in the matter.

He listed the personalities to include the Acting President Osinbajo; party leaders; former military President Ibrahim Babangida; former head of state Abdulsalami Abubakar; Sultan of Sokoto, Sa’ad Abubakar; and businessmen and indigenes of the state, Aliko Dangote and Aminu Dantata.

