Osinbajo meets with leaders of thought from northern states

Acting President Yemi Osinbajo is currently meeting with Leaders of thought from the Northern States of Nigeria over the eviction noticed issued to Nigerians of Igbo extraction living in the North.

The meeting is a first in a series of consultations to follow with leaders from both the Northern and Eastern regions of the country.

Osinbajo is expected to first meet each group separately on different days this week & then meet them together afterwards, his media aide, Laolu Akande said on his twitter handle on Tuesday.

Those at the consultative meeting include the Senate President Bukola Saraki, House of Representative, Yakubu Dogara, Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Gabriel Olanishakin, Inspector General of Police Ibrahim Idris, chairman of Arewa Consultative Forum and former IGP Ibrahim Comassie, Ango Abdullahi, former governor Sokoto State, Aliyu Wamako and former deputy governor of Plateau State, Pauline Tallen.

Others are the Publisher of Leadership Newspapers, Sam Ndah-Isaiah, Paul Unongo, AVM Murkar and Chairman Liberty Radio/Television, Tijani Ramalan, the Editor in Chief of Daily Trust, Dan Ali, Former Chief of Defence Staff, Martin Luther Agwai, among others.

The Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) youth group had issued a three months eviction notice to Igbos living in the 19 Northern States to quit or be forced out after expiration of the October 1, 2017 deadline.

The ultimatum was issued by a coalition of Northern groups, including the Arewa Youth Consultative Forum issued the ultimatum.

“We are also telling our brothers (northerners) out there in the South-East to get prepared to come back home,” the National President, AYCF, Yerima Shettima, said at a press conference in Kaduna.

The ultimatum had been issued following a successful sit-at-home order enforced by the Nnamdi Kanu-led Indigenous People of Biafra on May 30, 2017 which the five South-East states complied with.

ELIZABETH ARCHIBONG

