Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Osinbajo Moves to Clear N10bn Salary Arrears, Others – Nigerian Bulletin

Posted on Jun 3, 2017 in Business | 0 comments


Nigerian Bulletin

Osinbajo Moves to Clear N10bn Salary Arrears, Others
Nigerian Bulletin
The Federal Government has begun steps to pay outstanding salaries and other allowances owed federal civil servants in the country. The Deputy Director in charge of Press at the Ministry of Labour and Employment, Mr. Samuel Olowookere, said this in a …
FG moves to clear arrears of civil servants' salaries, allowancesThe News

all 2 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.