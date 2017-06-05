Looters of public funds are funding anti-government media war – Osinbajo raises alarm – NAIJ.COM
|
NAIJ.COM
|
Looters of public funds are funding anti-government media war – Osinbajo raises alarm
NAIJ.COM
Acting President Yemi Osinbajo has raised the alarm over people who have stolen public funds and are trying to delegitimize the anti-corruption efforts of the Buhari administration via the media. READ ALSO: Nigeria absent as Netanyahu addresses …
Poor weather condition disrupts flight operations
Osinbajo NAMA to begin implementation of FG's executive orders ahead June 8
NAMA commences implementation of Osinbajo's Executive Orders
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!