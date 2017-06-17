Pages Navigation Menu

Osinbajo: Our refineries don't work because they are owned by government

ACTING president, Yemi Osinbajo, says refineries in the country have not lived up to expectations because they are government-owned. Osinbajo made this statement in Abuja on Thursday while speaking at the 2017 African Modular Refinery Discussion organised by the Modular Refiners Association of Nigeria (MRAN). The acting president said the government should be creating an […]

