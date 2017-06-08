Osinbajo receives ECOWAS Chair

Acting President Yemi Osinbajo last night received the Togolese President and newly elected Chairman of ECOWAS, Mr. Faure Gnassingbe, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

A statement by the Senior Special Assistant on media and publicity, Laolu Akande, said Osinbajo assured him of Nigeria’s support to him and the regional body.

Osinbajo said: “Nigeria will support you in every way and we are very happy with your election.

“I know that our President, President Buhari will give every measure of support required because he would want you to succeed very much,’’ Osinbajo added

He said that the Buhari administration was pleased that President Gnassingbe visited Nigeria almost immediately after his election to lead the regional body.

Osinbajo said that Nigeria would continue to play an active role in ECOWAS.

The post Osinbajo receives ECOWAS Chair appeared first on The Nation Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Nation Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

