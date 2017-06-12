Osinbajo signs 2017 budget into law

Nigeria’s acting president Yemi Osinbajo has signed the 2017 Appropriation Bill into law, a month after it was passed by the National Assembly.

“It’s an important milestone in our economic recovery and growth plan laid in April by President Buhari,” Osinbajo said shortly after signing the document.

Details soon.

