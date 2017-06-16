Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Osinbajo speaks to President Buhari everyday – Lai Mohammed

Posted on Jun 16, 2017 in News | 0 comments

According to the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, confirmed that the Acting President Yemi Osinbajo gets in touch with President Muhammadu Buhari everyday and that there is “so much trust” between both men. Mohammed said this when he appeared on Politics Today on Channels Television. Asked if President Buhari is in support …

The post Osinbajo speaks to President Buhari everyday – Lai Mohammed appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.