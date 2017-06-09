Osinbajo storms Maiduguri, hours after Boko Haram attack

Acting President Yemi Acting President, Yemi Osinbajo has visited Maiduguri, Borno State, hours after Boko Haram attacked the city, leaving 15 dead and 29 critically injured.

Osinbajo was in Maiduguri, to flag off distribution of 30, 000 metric tonnes of cereal to Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in the North East.

Borno State Governor, Kashim Shettima commended the acting president for not cancelling or postponing his visit to the state despite the attacks. “It is a show of courage and statemanship which was lacking in the previous government,” said Shettima.

Osinbajo, while flagging off “Emergency Food Intervention for the North East,’’ said commencement of the livelihood and support programme would make the people to be self-reliant and hunger-free.

“In weeks, we shall launch comprehensive livelihood and support programme. This will make the people especially the IDPs self-reliance and self-sufficient,” Osinbajo said.

He also assured that Boko Haram menace would be eliminated in the nearest future.

Meanwhile, Police has confirmed that 15 people were killed, while 24 persons were injured in multiple blasts which rocked Maiduguri on Wednesday night.

This was even as hundreds of residents of the state capital, who were forced to flee their homes in the wake of the heavy shooting which characterised the attack, are afraid to return to the city.

They fear some of the insurgents may still be lurking around.

Many residents, who spoke with Daily Sun said they won’t return home until military improves security around the Alidawari Village, in Jiddari Polo General Area, where they alleged Boko Haram members fired Anti Aircraft guns into the city.

Aruba Musa and Ali Maifula, in separate interviews insisted: “We won’t go back home until the military improves the security situation in the area,”

Later in the day, Chairman, Medical Advisory Committee (CMAC) of the University of Maiduguri Teaching (UMTH), Bashir Tahir, told newsmen the death toll rose to 15, yesterday afternoon.

Earlier, Commissioner of Police in Borno, Damian Chukwu, said 14 people were killed and 24 injured in both the attack and multiple explosions.

Sun

