Osinbajo to declare open first Made-in-Nigeria Goods campaign carnival

•We’ve no business importing goods — Adegboyega Ojuolape, Coordinator, Brands Carnival Project Limited

By Henry Umoru

ACTING President, Yemi Osinbajo will declare open the first made in Nigeria goods campaign Carnival, designed to give Nigerian Manufacturers, service providers and brands, the opportunity to show case their products and services as well as for participants and partners to share their success stories.

The Acting President is also to deliver the key note address to kick-start the carnival where a network would be created for patriotic Nigerian Manufacturers, over 200,000 participants daily for the carnival which would hold for seven days as well as participation of 774 brands from across the 774 Local Government Areas of the country.

Addressing Journalists yesterday in Abuja, the project Coordinator of Brands Carnival Project Limited, Adegboyega Ojuolape said that the event which would hold in October this year in Abuja, would also create a national collaboration system for the promotion of Nigerian brands as well as a platform for national agenda setting for Made in Nigeria and National recognition for best practices in social investment and entrepreneurship development. He added that if Nigeria and Nigerians harness the available potentials in the country, we have no business importing what we consume.

Ojuolape called on the Federal government to take the lead in the campaign for the made in Nigeria products by making it a policy that no foreign product should be given a higher consideration above Nigeria products. He argued that if Nigeria must succeed as a country, its citizens must consume more of the products and services that are locally produced, adding “No nation can attain greatness unless it consumes what it produces. We have the population, the knowledge and the capacity to feed ourselves and grow the economy to a great height.”

Also calling on the media to rise to the challenge of making Made in Nigeria Products an important issue in the public space, by taking the campaign to the door steps of Nigerians, he said, “It is therefore in this regard that we call on the media to take this campaign into the home of all Nigerians.”

The project coordinator who noted that the programe is to sensitize Nigerians on the need to celebrate and patronize Nigerian brands, said that the event would feature made in Nigeria conference charity soccer match as well as exhibition and musical performance award. According to him, “our focus is to deliver a Nigerian brand carnival that truly reflects possibilities in the country for all its people by leading the call to action, celebrating and rewarding those who have Blazed the trail, whilst delivering a world class event to the enchantment of all stakeholders.”

