Osinbajo to flag off direct distribution of relief materials in N/East

By Omeiza Ajayi

ABUJA – Acting President, Yemi Osibanjo would tomorrow in Maiduguri flag off the distribution of 30,000 metric tonnes (1,032 trucks) of cereal directly to affected persons in the Northeastern states of Borno, Yobe, Adamawa, Taraba, Bauchi and Gombe.

“The special relief intervention has the objective of highlighting the strategies that would be adopted for distribution of relief materials approved by the federal government for displaced persons in the North East in accordance with the humanitarian principles”, said the National Emergency Management Agency NEMA.

NEMA’s spokesman, Sani Datti in a statement issued Wednesday in Abuja, said the intervention would also serve “as a litmus test for full cycle of intervention adapting world best practices while considering our own local peculiarities, exhibiting the best of transparency, accountability and in full consideration of the protection and integrity of the affected persons”.

He said, each household beneficiary would be issued with a voucher, which is redeemed at the receipt of the household allocation of the food basket. It also involves taking the materials to the doorsteps of the affected persons.

“”The distribution, which is based on Dry ration calculations of 6 persons per household and food ration per individual for 30days at 280grams x30/1000k = 8.4 kg times individual requirement per household, is 50.4 kg.

“Relief intervention will be also airlifted for areas that have inaccessible roads or security threat by the Nigeria Air force.

“The Director General of the National Emergency Management Agency, Engr. Mustapha Maihaja said adequate measures have been put in place to ensure that the distribution was done in transparent manners for optimal accomplishment of task and operational objectives”, NEMA stated.

The post Osinbajo to flag off direct distribution of relief materials in N/East appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

